Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average is $135.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.69 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

