Colony Group LLC Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $109.13 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.53.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

