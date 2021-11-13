Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 197,406 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.