Colony Group LLC Purchases 3,484 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NCR by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NCR by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NCR by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $43.78 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. NCR’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

