Colony Group LLC Sells 5,239 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Loews by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Loews by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 152,390 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Loews by 118,321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

