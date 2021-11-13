Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $915.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLM. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.23. 168,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $57,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 295,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.