Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,540 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $4,034,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 24.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 653,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,962,000 after purchasing an additional 127,344 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.22. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

