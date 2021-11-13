Comerica Bank Purchases 6,795 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $84.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $63.03 and a 12-month high of $85.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

