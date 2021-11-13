CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COMM. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.12.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,384 shares of company stock worth $639,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,388,000 after purchasing an additional 234,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 463,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 937,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

