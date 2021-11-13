Comparing Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) & AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 7.40% 55.43% 10.21% AgileThought N/A -167.25% -10.30%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Booz Allen Hamilton and AgileThought, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 3 4 0 2.57 AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus price target of $93.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.51%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than AgileThought.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and AgileThought’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $7.86 billion 1.53 $608.96 million $4.27 21.04 AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Risk & Volatility

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats AgileThought on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

