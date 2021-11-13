Comparing HireQuest (HQI) & Its Rivals

HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) is one of 30 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare HireQuest to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HireQuest alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HireQuest and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A HireQuest Competitors 219 782 993 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 5.49%. Given HireQuest’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HireQuest has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of HireQuest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HireQuest has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 61.57% 19.01% 12.66% HireQuest Competitors 6.74% 26.10% 7.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HireQuest and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $13.81 million $5.36 million 31.94 HireQuest Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 32.73

HireQuest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest. HireQuest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. HireQuest pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HireQuest has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

HireQuest rivals beat HireQuest on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.