Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.39. 37,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,143,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

COMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

