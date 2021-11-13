COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) PT Raised to $117.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $79.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of CMPS opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

