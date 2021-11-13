Compass Point Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,540,000 after buying an additional 1,652,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after buying an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,720 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

