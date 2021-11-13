Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

About Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the concrete leveling systems sales. It operates through the following segments: Concrete Leveling and Gaming and Hospitality. The Concrete Leveling segment will fabricate and market a concrete leveling service unit utilized in the concrete leveling industry.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.