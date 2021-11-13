Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.920-$-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $376 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.20 million.Confluent also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.96.

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.85. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Confluent as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

