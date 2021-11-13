Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of CNFR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

