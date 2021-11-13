ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Societe Generale currently has $77.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of COP opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

