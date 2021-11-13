CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CEIX opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $885.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.56. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $36.23.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

