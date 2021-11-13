Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NYSE ED traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,891. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.55. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

