Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $22,280.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

