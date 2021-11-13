Contrasting Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A Genius Sports N/A -117.48% -31.91%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gambling.com Group and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genius Sports 0 1 6 0 2.86

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 23.73%. Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $27.17, indicating a potential upside of 70.54%. Given Genius Sports’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Genius Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 17.82 $15.15 million N/A N/A Genius Sports $114.62 million 27.67 -$54.53 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Sports.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Gambling.com Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

