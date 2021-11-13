Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Convey Holding Parent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CNVY opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29. Convey Holding Parent has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Convey Holding Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Convey Holding Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

