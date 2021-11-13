Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

Shares of CRBP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,033. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

