Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for AutoCanada in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.28.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$38.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$22.49 and a 12-month high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

