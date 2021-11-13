Cormark Upgrades Freshii (TSE:FRII) to Speculative Buy

Freshii (TSE:FRII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.00. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Freshii stock opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$69.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Freshii has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.08.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

