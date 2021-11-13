Cormark Upgrades Freshii (TSE:FRII) to Speculative Buy

Freshii (TSE:FRII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.00. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.
Freshii stock opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$69.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Freshii has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.08.
About Freshii
Recommended Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.