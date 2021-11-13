Cortex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.98 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $38.57 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00227522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00088473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 186,216,391 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

