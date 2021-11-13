Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 1,722,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $426.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $572,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,246. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cortexyme during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

