Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 563.40 ($7.36).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 466 ($6.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -274.12. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and a one year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 507.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 511.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

