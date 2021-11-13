Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on 1COV. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

1COV opened at €55.48 ($65.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €43.45 ($51.12) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is €56.75 and its 200 day moving average is €55.98.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

