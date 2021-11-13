Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,969 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Covetrus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Covetrus by 804.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Covetrus by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

CVET stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

