Craig Hallum Boosts PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target to $44.00

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of PDFS opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,352,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,362,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 353,005 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,777,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

