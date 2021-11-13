Cream (CRM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $23,122.47 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

