Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,843,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 392,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,366,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,116,000 after acquiring an additional 383,828 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.