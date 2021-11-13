Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Umpqua worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

