Credit Suisse AG Purchases 245,298 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 475.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WISH. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 707.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $15,530,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $560,291.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,306,636 shares of company stock worth $8,519,741. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WISH shares. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.46.

ContextLogic stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

