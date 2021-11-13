Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 231.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 62,077 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $3,650,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

