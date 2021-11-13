Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,555 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESNT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE ESNT opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

