Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,458 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 591,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after buying an additional 189,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANF opened at $45.68 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

