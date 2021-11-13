Credit Suisse Group Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $64.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.03.

Targa Resources stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

