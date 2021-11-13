Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ: CRESY) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $505.18 million -$149.57 million -1.99 Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.98

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria -29.68% -11.04% -3.69% Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Competitors -6.28% 14.58% 3.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Competitors 307 960 1172 33 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria competitors beat Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business. The Urban and Investment Business segment comprises of Operation Center in Argentina, which includes shopping malls, offices, sales and development, hotels, international operations, entertainment activities, and corporate activities, and Operation Center in Israel, which consists of real estate, supermarkets, telecommunications, insurance, other diverse business, and holding companies activities. The company was founded on December 31, 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

