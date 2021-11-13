Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Crexendo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Crexendo stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $106.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $56,100. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

