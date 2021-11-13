Critical Survey: Ayro (AYRO) versus Its Rivals

Ayro (NASDAQ: AYRO) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ayro to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -835.12% -32.77% -31.04% Ayro Competitors -85.50% -65.91% -10.16%

This table compares Ayro and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million -$10.76 million -4.01 Ayro Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 1.70

Ayro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ayro. Ayro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 3.81, indicating that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ayro and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro Competitors 212 634 717 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.02%. Given Ayro’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayro has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Ayro rivals beat Ayro on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

