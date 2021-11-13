Critical Survey: Mexus Gold US (MXSG) vs. Its Peers

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS: MXSG) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mexus Gold US to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mexus Gold US and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexus Gold US Competitors 794 3501 3774 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 47.76%. Given Mexus Gold US’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mexus Gold US has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A -$3.33 million -0.49 Mexus Gold US Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 18.96

Mexus Gold US’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US. Mexus Gold US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US’s competitors have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -320.42% Mexus Gold US Competitors -53.41% -5.65% 0.70%

Summary

Mexus Gold US competitors beat Mexus Gold US on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

