Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

