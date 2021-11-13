Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$19.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRR.UN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.08.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.80. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.93 and a 52-week high of C$19.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.