Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CRKN stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,760. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $6.09.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRKN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.
