Cryptaur Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $12,596.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00225988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

