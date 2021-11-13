Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,748 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNNE opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

