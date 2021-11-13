Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $689,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $1,326,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of -1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $182,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,638 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.